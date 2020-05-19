Brian Kelly Ranked Among The Best Hires Of The Last 25 Years

There can be a legitimate debate about whether or not head coach Brian Kelly can win a championship at Notre Dame. What cannot be debated, however, is the dramatic improvement the program has undergone in his 10 years in charge.

In the ten years prior to Kelly's arrival in South Bend, the Notre Dame program went 70-52, good for a .574 winning percentage. The Fighting Irish won at least 10 games just twice (2002, 2006) during that stretch and had just one Top 10 finish in the final Associated Press poll (2005).

In Kelly's 10 seasons at the helm, Notre Dame has gone 92-36, good for a .667 winning percentage. Notre Dame has won at least 10 games five times and has a pair of a Top 10 finishes.

That turnaround is why ESPN ranked Kelly among the 25 best coaching hires in college football over the last 25 seasons. The Notre Dame head coach ranked 13th on the list.

"Kelly created the type of stability Notre Dame struggled to achieve after Lou Holtz had left town. The team's flops in the BCS title game (2012 season) and CFP (2018 season) shouldn't minimize Kelly guiding the Irish to five 10-win seasons, six top-20 finishes and 9.2 wins per season with only one year of fewer than eight victories. After the one disastrous season (4-8 in 2016), Kelly made important changes to the staff and how he runs the program. Since 2017, Notre Dame ranks sixth nationally in winning percentage (.846). A two-time AP national coach of the year, Kelly doesn't dance around Notre Dame's national championship ambitions and knows there's work to do there. But he has put the program in position to challenge the nation's best."

To read the breakdown of the entire Top 25 click HERE.

