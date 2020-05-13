Brian Kelly: I Think We're Going To Play In The Fall

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is preparing for his football team to be ready to play in 2020, and he told Rich Eisen he believes that is how things are trending.

“I think we’re going to play. I don’t have definitive, 100%, but obviously things are trending that way, we’re moving in that direction, we want to play in the fall,” Kelly said during a radio interview with Eisen. “At the end of the day those decisions are going to be made by our president and board of trustees, not the football coach at Notre Dame, so let’s get that straight.

“We’re moving in that direction, we’re preparing for those eventualities, so I think from that perspective we are prepared,” continued Kelly. “We know there’s going to be challenges, there’s probably going to be some setbacks as well, and as long as we’re all aware of what those are and how to deal with them then I think we’re ready to play football in the fall.”

Creating a plan for how to handle day-to-day business is a complex issue for Notre Dame and every other college program.

“As we’re planning on no salad bars and spacing in the locker room and the weight room and some of these really important issues so you can in fact avoid a hot spot or the potential of what the worst case scenario could be, you start and then you have to shut down,” said Kelly. “The players just want to know dates and times. They want to be in the position where they can put on the calendar, what’s the date.

The problem is we can’t give them that because everything is staged in terms of the states and the universities, they want to wait as long as they can because they want to get better testing, they want to get better tracing, they want to get where are we going to quarantine, and those things take more time.”

The constant change of information makes coming up with a concrete plan quite challenging.

“So we’re in this position where as committees, and we’re meeting on an every day basis, we’re trying to put together protocols and plans for it, but on the other hand I’m trying to talk to my players every day and they’re like Coach, what do you got for us, something,” explained the Irish head coach.

Players are left in limbo,, and Kelly acknowledged how difficult that can be for them and their families.

“It gets to the point where I know it’s frustrating for them, but they know that we’re doing all the planning necessary, because here’s where it’s a little different than year’s past,” Kelly said. “We have to over-communicate with the parents. If it’s my kid I’m not putting him on a plane to South Bend, Indiana …. I better know exactly what’s in place for my son when he gets there that he’s not going to get sick.”

