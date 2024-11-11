Notre Dame Built for November Success: Why the Irish Will Thrive Late in the Season
Notre Dame's defense remains elite
Notre Dame's defense has been and is the backbone of the Irish program. This unit has a standard of play and a requirement of excellence that is the baseline of performance. The Irish defense now ranks third in scoring defense, fourth in yards per play allowed, and second in pass efficiency. Even through a rash of injuries to key contributors, Al Golden's unit delivers.
As the weather cools down and the competition heats up, this defense is prepared for a November playoff push. Good defense travels. It delivers in warm conditions, cold conditions, it just doesn't matter. Good defense transcends weekly variances. This Irish defense is the engine of the entire operation and deserves respect for its consistency.
Notre Dame's November offensive X factor
Notre Dame's offense has been a work of progress all season. By this point in the season, we know and have accepted that the passing game will not be the strength of the team by any means, it just needs to be serviceable enough to keep a defense honest and to allow the Irish to play with some balance.
While the reconfigured offensive line has begun to gel as a unit to help create running lanes for the extremely talented group of running backs, there's a secret running weapon that I think will be the key to Notre Dame's offense success throughout November and into the playoffs. Riley Leonard. His mobility, and ability to make something out of nothing with his legs is a major X factor for the Irish.
Leonard appears to be gaining confidence operating this offense and is displaying great feel regarding when to run the ball, when to pass the ball, when to maneuver within the pocket, etc. His mobility will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to contend with for the remainder of the Notre Dame season, however far that stretches.
