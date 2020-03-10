Can Kevin Austin Actually Be A Breakout Player In 2020?

Get ready for it.

You are going to read and hear A LOT about rising junior Kevin Austin from the Notre Dame media throughout the spring and summer. A player with five career catches who missed the entire 2019 season due to a suspension, Austin is the shiny new toy. Bringing him up is certainly going to generate interest and curiosity.

That’s how every spring goes for major programs. As the new team takes shape there are storylines that become dominant, and the Austin storyline is going to be arguably the biggest one of the spring for Notre Dame. It’s going to be talked about, a lot, from all media sources.

You can expect to read a lot about Austin in every practice report, whether he performs well or struggles. Every time he performs well it’s likely to lead the reporting, and if he struggles that might get talked about even more.

But we must ask the question, is the hype around Austin legitimate? Can he really be a guy who goes from five career catches to a breakout in 2020?

My answer is simple, yes.

I would encourage Notre Dame fans to not expect too much from Austin too early. He’s certainly capable of coming out and catching fire early, but it also wouldn’t be a shock if it takes him some time to get back into a groove. But if he can get rolling early and finally turn his immense potential into production he could emerge as a game-changer for the Irish offense.

WHY THE HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Austin was one of the top recruits in what was a talented 2018 recruiting class. Rivals (No. 88) and ESPN (No. 86) both ranked him as a Top 100 recruit, and I graded him as a Top 100 recruit with five-star upside. In fact, I graded him as the second best player in the class from an upside standpoint.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native has an unorthodox running style that reminds me a bit of former Denver Bronco star wideout Rod Smith. His body reminds me quite a bit of of prep version of Michael Floyd, Notre Dame’s all-time leading receiver. Austin has good height (6-2) and long arms, which gives him a wide catch radius. He can play like a big man, which is partly why he projects so well to the boundary position in the Irish offense.

Austin displayed outstanding ball skills as a prep player, possessing a strong ability to track the deep throw, excellent body control, good timing as a leaper and he competes hard for the football when it’s in the air. He’s put those traits on full display since he arrived at Notre Dame. I remember him outplaying 6-3 cornerback Donte Vaughn for a touchdown during a fall scrimmage when Austin was a freshman, and he dominated the Irish corners on downfield throws during the spring of 2019.

Like past boundary receivers Miles Boykin (2018) and Chase Claypool (2019), Austin has the ability to win contested throws and can make plays even when he is covered due to the aforementioned length, body control and the fact he has very strong hands.

Austin is more like Claypool in regards to his ability to do damage after the catch, but based on his prep film and one of the few catches he made in 2018, I’d argue Austin is an even more dynamic after-the-catch athlete.

There are questions remaining about his game (route running, focus), but from a pure tools standpoint he is a special talent.

CAN HE BREAK OUT IN 2020?

Austin caught just five passes as a freshman (2018) and didn’t play a snap in 2019. Expecting him to put up numbers similar to what Claypool put up in 2019, or even Boykin put up in 2018, is asking a lot. Austin still has a lot to prove on and off the field before he becomes “the guy” in the offense.

I’m also working on a feature that will advocate for Notre Dame spreading the ball around more in 2020, but Austin does have the talent to buck the odds and see a huge jump in production.

There isn’t much precedence for his exact situation, but we’ve seen plenty of former Irish wideouts go from very little production to a major jump in just one season.

Golden Tate caught six passes for 131 yards as a freshman in 2007. One season later, Tate broke out with 58 catches for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2008.

Will Fuller caught six passes for 160 yards as a freshman in 2013. One season later, Fuller broke out with 76 catches for 1,094 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2014.

Equanimeous St. Brown caught just one pass for eight yards as a freshman in 2015. One season later, he hauled in 58 catches for 961 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016.

Miles Boykin caught 18 passes for 334 yards combined during his first three seasons at Notre Dame. As a senior he hauled in 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nationally, former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas caught three passes for 22 yards as a freshman but jumped up to 54 catches for 799 yards and nine scores as a sophomore.

Whether or not Austin can remain focused is a major question mark, and its something he has yet to do during his Notre Dame career. But if Austin can answer those questions he certainly is capable of quickly becoming one of Notre Dame’s top players in 2020.