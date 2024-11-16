Notre Dame Captain Breaks Program Record on Senior Day
Notre Dame sixth-year senior captain Jack Kiser became an official Fighting Irish record holder on Saturday as he officially played in his 63rd game.
That passes Houston Griffith who had held the record of 62 until Saturday.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke fondly of the veteran captain earlier this week.
“He is truly a Notre Dame man,” Freeman says. “He’s obviously a guy that grew up here in Indiana but just really reached his full potential. That’s a guy, what I think about individuals that reach their full potential. Jack Kiser has definitely done that, and he’s been an unbelievable leader. He’s made this place better, and he’s going to leave this place better than he found it. It’s going to be a great moment for him, but he’s got a lot of memories that he’s made here at Notre Dame.”
Kiser chose Notre Dame after growing up in the state of Indiana. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Football attended Pioneer High School and was a two-time state champion.