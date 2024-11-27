Why Notre Dame Could Jump Past Penn State In Next CFP Ranking
Penn State held off Notre Dame for fourth spot, for now
Entering Tuesday night's CFP rankings reveal, discussions were being had by college football fans, and some national media members, regarding Notre Dame's ranking.
The talks centered around the discussion of if, or when No. 5 Notre Dame could potentially swap spots with No. 4 Penn State.
These two resumés are interesting to compare.
Each team has one loss, with Notre Dame's to Northern Illinois being much worse than Penn State's loss to Ohio State. But over the year, the Irish have looked more impressive in their wins against Texas A&M, Louisville, and technically, according to the rankings, Army.
What would provide the evidence needed to push Notre Dame into the fourth spot this late in the season?
Notre Dame and Penn State both face a common opponent, USC
Penn State played USC in mid-October and was fortunate to hang on for a 33-30 OT win in the Coliseum. This is where Notre Dame has an opening.
Should the Irish find a way to more convincingly beat USC, could this same opponent result be enough to catapult the Irish in front of the Nittany Lions? It's certainly possible.
The key priority for Notre Dame beyond simply making the tournament, is to ensure it hosts a playoff game in Round One. It appears that whether the Irish jump Penn State or not, as long as Notre Dame beats USC, it will be hosting.
Moving up would be more about theoretically having a more favorable first-round matchup as a luxury, not a necessity at this point.
