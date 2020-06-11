Notre Dame vs. Clemson War Of Words Starting To Heat Up

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to square off on November 7, and the contest inside Notre Dame Stadium should be epic.

The battle of words has already begun, at least for former players for both teams. It began with a simple Twitter question from former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, is Notre Dame a contender in 2020?

Boyd never got a chance to face Notre Dame, but a former Tiger that did square off against the Irish let his opinion on the matter be known in emphatic fashion.

That would be the response from former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who currently mans the same position for the Houston Texans. Watson and Clemson beat Notre Dame 24-22 back in 2015, and in that game Watson squared off against Irish wide receiver Will Fuller and center Nick Martin, who are now his teammates.

The Tigers got the better of Notre Dame that night, but it wasn't the best performance from Watson, who was otherwise brilliant during his Clemson career. Watson completed just 10 of 21 passes for 84 yards during a heavy downpour, although the Clemson quarterback did rush for 93 yards while accounting for three touchdowns.

His counterpart in that game was Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, who passed for 321 yards, led the Irish in rushing (55 yards) and accounted for three touchdowns of his own.

Kizer had a response for Watson.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool jumped into the Twitter battle, with his own fun jabs at Watson.

Houston and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that drafted Claypool, play each other on September 27th.

The current Notre Dame and Clemson players largely stayed out of the battle, but Watson's comment did not go unnoticed by Fighting Irish players.

