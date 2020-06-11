IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame vs. Clemson War Of Words Starting To Heat Up

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to square off on November 7, and the contest inside Notre Dame Stadium should be epic.

The battle of words has already begun, at least for former players for both teams. It began with a simple Twitter question from former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, is Notre Dame a contender in 2020?

Boyd never got a chance to face Notre Dame, but a former Tiger that did square off against the Irish let his opinion on the matter be known in emphatic fashion.

That would be the response from former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who currently mans the same position for the Houston Texans. Watson and Clemson beat Notre Dame 24-22 back in 2015, and in that game Watson squared off against Irish wide receiver Will Fuller and center Nick Martin, who are now his teammates.

The Tigers got the better of Notre Dame that night, but it wasn't the best performance from Watson, who was otherwise brilliant during his Clemson career. Watson completed just 10 of 21 passes for 84 yards during a heavy downpour, although the Clemson quarterback did rush for 93 yards while accounting for three touchdowns.

His counterpart in that game was Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, who passed for 321 yards, led the Irish in rushing (55 yards) and accounted for three touchdowns of his own.

Kizer had a response for Watson.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool jumped into the Twitter battle, with his own fun jabs at Watson.

Houston and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that drafted Claypool, play each other on September 27th.

The current Notre Dame and Clemson players largely stayed out of the battle, but Watson's comment did not go unnoticed by Fighting Irish players.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame: Comparing Year-Two Liam Eichenberg To McGlinchey And Stanley

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg had a second season as a starter that compared to a pair of former Irish All-Americans

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Slap of Reality

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Cornerback Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment from Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

BlueNGold

Avery Davis Looking For A Chance To Get Comfortable

if Avery Davis can finally settle in at a position he'll have a chance to earn a key role in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Offer Was A Game-Changer For Chance Tucker

California cornerback Chance Tucker is already building a strong bond with Notre Dame corners coach Mike Mickens

Mason Plummer

by

Irishbob

Ranking The Top 10 Quarterback Prospects For The 2021 NFL Draft

How does Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book rank among the top QB draft prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft

J.P. Scott

by

MDLambert

Notre Dame Is A Top Contender For 2021 Tight End

Notre Dame got in the game late but is already a top contender for tight end Erik Olsen

Mason Plummer

Notre Dame Tight End Position Should Once Again Be Outstanding

The return of a talented group of players, the arrival of two young standouts and a new position coach have the tight ends on the verge of another big season

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: Ryan Barnes To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Ryan Barnes means to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell