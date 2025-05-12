Cleveland Browns Lose Ex-Notre Dame Standout to Season-Ending Injury
Monday saw the Cleveland Browns make major NFL news as they announced that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be out for the 2025 season after he was placed on the reserve/physcially unable to perform list. The former Notre Dame star and 2020 Butkus Award winner missed the final nine games of the 2024 season after suffering a neck injury following a collision with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
Owusu-Koramoah was on the verge of really breaking out in the NFL before the injury. The 2023 season ended with him being elected to a Pro Bowl appearance. He had signed an extension with the Browns last summer that was said to be worth up to $39 million over three seasons.
As a result of the linebacking situation, Cleveland decided to use draft capital to address the position last month. It selected Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick and top selection of the draft's second day.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
There were fears of Owusu-Koramoah's longterm ability to play football immediately following the injury last season and Monday's news only shed more light on that. For everyone's sake, here's to hoping that Owusu-Koramoah will be back and ready go next season as there are few linebackers that are more fun to watch in all of football.