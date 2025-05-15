Notre Dame Target Commits to Coach Prime and Colorado
Notre Dame has been on a recent tear on the recruiting trail but did have a commitment go against their wishes on Wednesday. That's when tight end target Gavin Mueller of South Elgin, Ill. announced he would be playing college football for head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Sanders was a big factor in Mueller's choice to attend Colorado. Per 247Sports, Mueller spoke highly of the Buffaloes head coach.
"Colorado has made me feel at home. Every player, staff member and even fan has made me feel welcome and I knew it was home."
Notre Dame currently has the second-ranked 2026 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite team rankings but remains without a tight end. Despite technically being a finalist here, Notre Dame not being chosen hardly came as a surprise to Marcus Freeman or his staff as the race seemed to be between Colorado and LSU.
Notre Dame didn't land the local commitment has to turn elsewhere for a tight end in 2026 class. Ian Premer (Kansas), Evan Jacobson (Iowa), and Matt Ludwig (Montana) appear to be the most likely to end up as Notre Dame commitments down the road, but none of those appear to be a guarantee, either.