Notre Dame’s Coaching Staff Is Built for the CFP National Championship Moment
Notre Dame invested in top-notch assistants and its paying dividends
One of the most important parts of supporting a young new head coach like Marcus Freeman who isn't even 40 years old, involves hiring top-notch assistant coaches with experience. His staff is providing the experience that Freeman lacks out of no fault of his own simply due to his youth.
Notre Dame has done just that. Al Golden and Mike Denbrock are possibly the best tandem coordinator duo in the entire country. Both have tons of experience and low egos, a perfect blend in South Bend. These two have done a fantastic job with their respective units and will have their boys prepared to face Ohio State.
And let's not forget about special teams. Marty Biagi's unit has been intimately involved in every Notre Dame playoff win and looks to continue that trend in the title game. Notre Dame may be underdogs, it may be a beat-up team injury-wise, but they will be coached up, I have no doubt about that.
Marcus Freeman finding his footing as the head man in South Bend
Having such a solid coaching staff frees Marcus Freeman up to do what he's best at. Motivating and leading his team mentally and emotionally. If the Irish's current 13-game winning streak has shown us anything, it's that whatever messaging and motivational tactics Freeman is using are working. The Irish players are fully bought in.
Regardless of how the title game turns out, any questions surrounding Freeman and whether he's the right guy for Notre Dame have been put to bed. Freeman is special, he is different, and the Notre Dame community is recognizing that.
Notre Dame may be outmanned in this football game, but it won't be outcoached.
