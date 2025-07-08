Notre Dame Recruit Crushes Michigan Flip Rumors with One Word
College football recruiting is full of drama these days, more than at any point in the history of the game, and that's saying something. Even with the drama that comes from social media and everything else, Notre Dame received a reaffirmation from a prized recruit this week.
Khary Adams is one of the top-ranked cornerbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle and committed to Notre Dame back in June. Despite the commitment, some have tried to speak him into flipping from Notre Dame to Michigan.
Adams responded to one such comment on social media but shooting down the rumor in full.
Adams checks in at 6-2, 175 pounds, and is getting ready for his senior season at Loyola Blakefield in Maryland. Adams chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Penn State, and South Carolina back in June, while holding offers from nearly 40 different programs.
Just in case there was any doubt following Adams' tweet, he doubled down on that even after Notre Dame recruiting reporter Mike Singer commented about the four-star running back.
It doesn't get any clearer than that.
Adams is in Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class to stay and as talented as he is, is only a part of a loaded secondary group.