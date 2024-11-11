Notre Dame’s Star Defender Ruled OUT for Game Against Virginia
Defensive tackle Howard Cross will miss senior day game after spraining ankle vs. Florida State
In this story:
When Notre Dame hosts Virginia for senior day in South Bend on Saturday the Fighting Irish will be without one of their most important defenders.
Graduate senior Howard Cross III will miss the game after spraining his ankle against Florida State.
Notre Dame head coach gave an update on Cross during his regular Monday press conference.
After ruling Cross out for the Virginia game, Freeman mentioned that the hope is that the defensive tackle will be ready to go when Notre Dame takes on undefeated Army in Yankee Stadium on November 23.
"We hope to get him back the following week."
Notre Dame and Virginia are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in South Bend.
More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Live Updates as Irish Battle Seminoles
Key Takeaways as Notre Dame Obliterates Florida State
5 Numbers That Told Story of Notre Dame's Blowout Win over Florida State
Notre Dame Reemerges in Joel Klatt's Top 10 College Football Rankings
Published