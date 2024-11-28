Notre Dame's Defense Will Be Ready For USC
Notre Dame's defense is rock solid
Notre Dame's defense has been spectacular this year. Al Golden's unit currently sits second nationally in terms of PPG allowed with that number being a slim 11.6. Notre Dame also holds the top spot for turnovers forced and pass efficiency this season.
Even with multiple key contributors missing due to injury for much of the year, this unit never skipped a beat. It never wavered. It continued to play winning football for the entire season. Even in the game Notre Dame lost, the Irish offense should've been capable of scoring more than the 16 points the Irish defense allowed on their worst day.
Notre Dame's defense chooses violence and is full of confidence
For as impressive as the Notre Dame defense's statistics are, I'm equally impressed with its vibe. This group carries itself with supreme confidence, not cockiness, that shows. Everything this unit does is with full confidence and conviction.
Notre Dame defenders are hard hitters who never hesitate. They have leadership on all three levels of the defense that ensure standards of play are met at all times. I see no circumstance in which this defense isn't ready to perform against USC. This is their moment to shine, they know it, and I expect them to take advantage at the Trojan's expense.
