Notre Dame Reveals Depth Chart for College Football Playoff Game Against Indiana

Notre Dame will get a few key pieces back as it opens the College Football Playoff vs. Indiana

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
College football fans all over are counting down until the expanded College Football Playoff kicks off Friday night with a Notre Dame home game against Indiana in the No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup in South Bend.

Earlier this week, Notre Dame released its updated depth chart for the contest. Among the notable parts are running back Jeremiyah Love returning after missing a significant amount of time in the win at USC and defensive tackle Howard Cross returning to the game field for the first time since Notre Dame took down Florida State in early November.

Here is how the rest of the Fighting Irish will line up against Indiana on Friday night.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Riley Leonard runs the ball against US
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Jeremiyah Love rushes for a touchdown against Army in 202
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Jaden Greathouse on the run for Notre Dame against US
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive end Devan Thompkins (98) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.

WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Mitchell Evans scores a touchdown for Notre Dame against US
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) scores a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

Notre Dame offensive linemen celebrate a Jeremiyah Love touchdown against Louisvill
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) and offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrate a touchdown scored by Love during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.

LG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.

C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.

RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.

RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

VYP1 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame defensive linemen celebrate one of many sacks against Florida Stat
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) and defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) celebrate getting a stop during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 97, Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 316 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.

DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.

DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
or 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kise
Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) lines up during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 25, Preston Zinter, 6-2, 235lbs., Fr.

ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) lines up during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.

CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 16, Tae Johnson, 6-2, 188 lbs., Fr.

CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

Xavier Watts celebrates a big play for Notre Dame footbal
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.

Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jete
Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks a field goal against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.

LS1 - Joseph Vinici, 6-4, 232 lbs., Fr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.

H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.

PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.

KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.

