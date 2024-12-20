Watch: Notre Dame's Epic Player Walk Ahead of Showdown vs. Indiana
A gladiator's type entrance for the Irish as the First Round of the College Football Playoff nears
In this story:
The countdown continues for the Notre Dame vs. Indiana College Football Playoff game as kickoff is set for just after 8:00 p.m. ET Friday night.
The environment at Notre Dame has so far has exceeded expectations as the vibes are nothing short of electric in and around Notre Dame Stadium.
During ESPN's telecast of College GameDay, the Notre Dame team made its player walk to the stadium. That walk went along side the GameDay set and the scenes were spectacular.
Check out a short video from the ESPN coverage below as well as from Notre Dame reporter Tyler Horka, who was right along the route.
Full Notre Dame Player Walk Through College GameDay Set
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Bold Predictions for College Football Playoff Showdown
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame: A Match Made in College Football Heaven
Notre Dame Gets Two Key Players Back for Indiana College Football Playoff Game
Marcus Freeman Weighs in on Bill Belichick's New North Carolina Job
Follow Nick Shepkowski on X
Published