ESPN Reporter Names Notre Dame Leprechaun the Top Mascot in College Football

The Notre Dame leprechaun stands out over college football's other human mascots

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot performs for fans during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot performs for fans during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Mascots are beloved in college sports and for every team that has one, the school's fans think its the best.

That's no different at Notre Dame where the leprechaun has long been rallying fans from the sideline during games. When it comes to human mascots, it's hard to find one that's more engaged than the leprechaun.

As a result, ESPN's Ryan McGee recently ranked it as the top human mascot in college sports. It beat out West Virginia's Mountaineer, Tennessee's Davy Crockett, Texas Tech's Masked Rider, Osceola at Florida State, and Vili the Warrior at Hawai'i.

Notre Dame mascot carries a cheerleader during a 2024 gam
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Leprechaun mascot carries a cheerleader in the second quarter of a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

McGee mentioned the gauntlet that potential Notre Dame leprechauns must go through during spring tryouts:

"As long as they can survive the spring tryout gauntlet of Notre Dame trivia, 50 pushups and their best Irish jig, they have a chance to share a field with Marcus Freeman and Rudy."

The USC Trojan mascot was nowhere to be found on this list, nor was its horse, Traveler.

Speaking of, I wonder if the USC mascots are as afraid of the Notre Dame rivalry as their head football coach is.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

