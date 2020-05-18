IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Ranked 9th In ESPN Futures Ranking

Bryan Driskell

ESPN released its annual futures rankings, and Notre Dame ranked ninth in this year's installment.

Notre Dame is down three spots after ranking sixth heading into the 2019 season.

The ranking is based on ESPN's evaluation of quarterbacks, offenses and defenses for each team and then projects the best teams over the next three seasons. It accounts for the current roster and current recruiting classes.

Notre Dame ranked seventh in quarterback ranking, ninth in offense ranking and 13th in defense ranking. ESPN is quite high on Notre Dame's future on offense after it landed three Top 100 offensive recruits in the 2020 class (Chris Tyree, Jordan Johnson, Michael Mayer) and the commitment of 2021 quarterback Tyler Buchner.

The defensive ranking was the most puzzling considering it has been the strength for Notre Dame in each of the last two seasons. Apparently ESPN doesn't think much of Notre Dame's ability to replace its departed starters.

"The defense has a lot to replace in the short term, but sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton is a key building block for coordinator Clark Lea, who also could get linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Drew White for multiple seasons."

Notre Dame's uncertainty from a coaching standpoint also seems to have factored into the drop in ranking from last season.

"Coaching is an area to watch, as 27-year-old Tommy Rees becomes the team's offensive coordinator, while [Clark] Lea remains a hot commodity for head-coaching positions and Brian Kelly could be nearing retirement."

Here is the rest of the ESPN Top 10:

1. Clemson Tigers
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. LSU Tigers
6. Oklahoma Sooners
7. Florida Gators
8. Oregon Ducks
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. Penn State Nittany Lions

Oregon over Notre Dame was puzzling based on ESPN's metric. They ranked Oregon's QB situation 19th, its offense 13th and defense sixth. Notre Dame's QB situation ranked seventh, its offense ranked ninth and its defense ranked 13th.

Math wasn't ever my favorite subject, but I'm having a hard time adding this one up.

Here are the QB rankings:

1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. USC
4. Alabama
5. Oklahoma
6. Texas
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida
9. North Carolina
10. Oklahoma State

Here are the offense rankings:

1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. Georgia
7. USC
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State

Here are the defense rankings:

1. Georgia
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. LSU
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Florida
8. Washington
9. Auburn
10. Penn State

