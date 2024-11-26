Notre Dame Fans Gear Up for High-Stakes Showdown with USC
Notre Dame fans are riding high with one game left to go
The phone lines were jam-packed on Monday morning's edition of the Aways Irish radio show. Irish fans were very pleased with how Notre Dame beat Army so convincingly and with the level of physicality with which it did it.
Notre Dame has now won nine games in a row by a combined score of 392-99 to maneuver itself squarely into hosting seed playoff position if it can collect one more win. Marcus Freeman and his team seem to be peaking while other teams are fading away late in the year.
That seems to be unquestionable. How far can Notre Dame ride this wave? That's the biggest question of the holiday season.
Notre Dame vs USC with the highest stakes imaginable
While Irish fans certainly enjoyed the big win over Army, attention has quickly and understandably turned towards USC, Notre Dame's last hurdle that stands in the way between the Irish and a home game in the CFP.
There's no love lost in this rivalry. Regardless of records, these games are always hard fought and intense. Irish fans are expecting the same this time around.
One thing that has continued to pop up over the last few weeks that callers continue to key in on is just how focused this Notre Dame team is right now. It truly feels like Marcus Freeman has found his comfort zone and the players have delivered on the field.
This team is playing as a fired-up full unit. If this momentum continues, the sky is the limit for this team for the rest of 2024.
