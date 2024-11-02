Notre Dame Fans React to Major 2025 Schedule News
Callers to the Always Irish show Friday morning reacted to the breaking news that Notre Dame will open the 2025 season at Miami in a showdown with the Hurricanes. The front half of the 2025 slate is now loaded with challenging games. The Irish will have no easy on-ramp into the season.
Callers debated whether Notre Dame should look to the portal for a QB with experience heading into next year's tough schedule or instead, if it's time to commit and invest in a young in-house player to build with and around. The Irish's playoff chances in 2025 will depend heavily on what happens in September and Notre Dame must be up for the challenge.
Notre Dame's November full of intrigue & interest
Irish fans are planning a stress-free weekend of football viewing before Notre Dame gets back into action against FSU next weekend. The hope is that Notre Dame can continue to trend in the right direction as playoff pressure intensifies through the final four-game stretch starting with the Seminoles.
Irish fans are also looking forward to next Tuesday which is the initial 2024 CFP rankings reveal. This will be the first chance to find out exactly what the committee thinks of Notre Dame's resume. We are about to find out just how valuable the Texas A&M win is and, on the flipside, how penal the loss to NIU is and was.
