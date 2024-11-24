Notre Dame Fans React to Army Win and College Football Chaos
Notre Dame jumps ahead early and never looks back
Notre Dame wasted no time in New York jumping up on Army early in the first quarter 14-0. From this point on, it felt like the Irish were in firm control of this game and never looked back.
Postgame show callers were thrilled with yet another stress-free victory, extending the Notre Dame win streak to nine games in a row.
Callers were quick to point out that the Irish defense that was flying around the field all night and delivering some massive hits on Army offensive players. Irish fans are also starting to appreciate what this Notre Dame offense is turning into as well.
Behind the power of the run game with Riley Leonard making it all flow and a passing game that had an above-average night, the fan consensus is that this team is trending up at the most perfect time.
Notre Dame got some help from around the country
Notre Dame fans would've been satisfied simply with a big Irish win, the carnage that took place around the country in other contender's games was the icing on the cake.
Indiana, Ole Miss, BYU, and Alabama all lost. This is sure to shake up Tuesday's CFP rankings in a big way and help solidify Notre Dame in the field.
The Irish fan base can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. They know that with one more win, Notre Dame will make the playoff and likely host a home game. The fan base also knows that it's dangerous to look too far ahead with the always dangerous Trojans next on the docket.
