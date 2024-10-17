Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Fans React to Big News Week Ahead of Georgia Tech Game

With major news surrounding the team, Notre Dame fans share their reactions and thoughts as the Irish prepare for the Georgia Tech matchup.

John Kennedy

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman runs out with his team before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
As I've often said and written, there's never a dull moment in Notre Dame land. News has been hot and heavy early this week and Irish fans were quick to react to the headlines. Obviously, everyone is saddened by the Benjamin Morrison injury news, wishes him the best, and hope that Mike Mickens' young and thin but talented CB group can hold up for the remaining 6 contests.

Irish fans also chimed in on Notre Dame's latest recruit commits, quarterback Blake Hebert and Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron. It seems that folks are quite pleased to finally have the quarterback position in 2025 solidified once and for all with a player who wants to be in South Bend and has a nice physical skill set.

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Preview

As Notre Dame heads to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, fans are cautiously optimistic about the Irish's chances. Yes, losing Morrison is a big hit but the fan base remains confident that Al Golden's unit will once again put forward a winning effort.

There's also evidence and some level of confidence that the Notre Dame offense is trending in the right direction and will continue that way against the Yellow Jackets. Another common call trend is that Notre Dame fans are taking each game incredibly seriously knowing that the CFP likely hangs in the balance.

The Irish are in a week-to-week battle for their playoff lives for each of the 6 remaining games, and that pressure is being felt by everyone in the Notre Dame ecosystem.

