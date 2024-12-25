Notre Dame Fans React to the Irish's Historic College Football Playoff Win
A new chapter of Notre Dame lore has been written
I couldn't wait to return home from South Bend and hear from Always Irish radio callers after the Irish's historic CFP victory over Indiana.
Irish fans are thrilled at the way Notre Dame handled its business and dispatched the upstart and upset-focused Hoosiers on a chilly evening in Notre Dame Stadium.
Aside from complimenting the Irish for their performance in the game itself, Notre Dame nation seems very pleased with how the university leaned into this moment. The stadium production was top-notch, electric, and provided the exact kind of home-field dynamic the team deserves.
Irish fans starting to look ahead to a much bigger challenge in Georgia
After a brief celebration period, many Irish fans are already thinking ahead to the Irish's impending matchup with Georgia. Everyone understands that albeit without starting QB Carson Beck, Georgia's roster is still elite and Notre Dame is moving up in weight class for this battle.
The respect for Georgia doesn't stop with the roster, Kirby Smart is a championship coach who's been in these moments before and succeeded. He has earned respect and will most definitely have his Bulldog team ready for the moment.
Notre Dame has not lost a ballgame since the first week of September, which now feels like eons ago. If the Irish can find a way to upend the Bulldogs, they will be just one win away from playing for a championship.
This game provides Notre Dame a chance to knock off one of the most talented rosters and coaches in the country, and it'll be exciting to see how the Irish handle this next huge moment in the national spotlight.
That was fun. That was amazing. Now it's on to the Georgia showdown.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.