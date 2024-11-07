Notre Dame Fans React to Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
Notre Dame lands at the 10 spot in initial CFP ranking
Rarely do I find Notre Dame topics to discuss on the Always Irish radio show that the majority of Irish fans agree on. Regardless of the specific issue being discussed, there's usually some level of healthy disagreement within the Irish fan base.
Surprisingly, that has not been the case so far regarding Notre Dame's initial CFP ranking of 10.
It seems that Irish fans find this ranking to be fair. The feeling seems to that all things considered, from independence, to Texas A&M, to Northern Illinois and the win streak that has come after it, 10 is a just landing spot. I did not field one call from anyone who felt the Irish got slighted in the rankings. A rare Irish consensus indeed.
Notre Dame must not lose sight of the immediate task at hand
Irish fans are understandably indulging in the CFP news. What teams could lose that are ranked ahead of Notre Dame that could help the Irish move up the rankings?
How could Notre Dame maneuver its way into a hosting seed? What matchups would favor the Irish or be most challenging for them? All of these are popular topics of discussion in Notre Dame land today, but we must not forget the task at hand.
For any of these questions to have answers, Notre Dame must win its remaining four games.
I surely hope that while the Notre Dame media and fan contingent run wild with playoff scenarios and questions, the program itself stays laser-focused exclusively on the next game to be played.
Notre Dame has fought its way back into playoff position after a brutal Week 2 loss, it'd be a shame to lose focus now and drop a game that should be won. There can be no November distractions. Just wins.
