Notre Dame Fans Are Thankful and Hopeful Ahead of USC Showdown
Plenty to be thankful for in 2024
The Wednesday morning Always Irish radio show had a unique energy to it given the excitement of the upcoming Notre Dame vs USC game and what's on the line for the Irish. The fan base certainly seems to be in the holiday spirit and ready to see what comes next for this football team.
In the spirit of the holiday, I'd like to thank everyone who's interacted with the Always Irish community. Whether it be through chats, calls, donations, attending tailgates, or simply through watching the show. I've met some wonderful people from all different walks of life covering the Irish, all bonded by one thing. Love for Notre Dame. Its truly a beautiful thing.
Notre Dame vs USC, hosting CFP seed on the line
Irish fans who called into the show Wednesday morning do not believe USC will lay down for Notre Dame. It will be incumbent on the Irish to force USC to give up in this game. Fans expect Notre Dame to have an advantage on both lines of scrimmage that could ultimately decide the ballgame.
Notre Dame fans are ready for this moment. After disaster struck in week two, this team has been winning back the fans' trust little by little, week by week, win by win.
Now, the Irish are at the finish line with just one more hurdle to clear. Moments like these are special. They aren't promised or guaranteed. Notre Dame must take full advantage.
