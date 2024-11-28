Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Fans Are Thankful and Hopeful Ahead of USC Showdown

As Notre Dame prepares for its rivalry clash with USC, fans reflect on gratitude for the season and hope for a strong finish.

John Kennedy

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) scores a touchdown in front of USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) scores a touchdown in front of USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Plenty to be thankful for in 2024

The Wednesday morning Always Irish radio show had a unique energy to it given the excitement of the upcoming Notre Dame vs USC game and what's on the line for the Irish. The fan base certainly seems to be in the holiday spirit and ready to see what comes next for this football team.

In the spirit of the holiday, I'd like to thank everyone who's interacted with the Always Irish community. Whether it be through chats, calls, donations, attending tailgates, or simply through watching the show. I've met some wonderful people from all different walks of life covering the Irish, all bonded by one thing. Love for Notre Dame. Its truly a beautiful thing.

Notre Dame vs USC, hosting CFP seed on the line

Irish fans who called into the show Wednesday morning do not believe USC will lay down for Notre Dame. It will be incumbent on the Irish to force USC to give up in this game. Fans expect Notre Dame to have an advantage on both lines of scrimmage that could ultimately decide the ballgame.

Notre Dame fans are ready for this moment. After disaster struck in week two, this team has been winning back the fans' trust little by little, week by week, win by win.

Now, the Irish are at the finish line with just one more hurdle to clear. Moments like these are special. They aren't promised or guaranteed. Notre Dame must take full advantage.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Why Notre Dame Could Jump Past Penn State In Next CFP Ranking

All Eyes on Notre Dame in High-Stakes Showdown Against USC

Notre Dame Fans Gear Up for High-Stakes Showdown with USC

Notre Dame vs USC: Fighting Irish Battle for Full Redemption

Notre Dame vs USC: Los Angeles Weather Report for Game Day

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football