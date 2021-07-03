Just because its the summer doesn't mean there isn't a lot of news and discussion to be had about the Notre Dame football program. In our latest Notre Dame Football Mailbag the Irish Breakdown staff answers listener and subscriber questions about the Irish program.

There were so many questions that the show had to be broken down into two parts. Here is part one:

Here are some of the subjects in today's show:

*** We discuss the struggles of the offensive recruiting and what must happen to get that group back on track.

*** Could the recent success at running back be pushing some prospects away from Notre Dame?

*** Are Drew Pyne or Tyler Buchner capable of leading Notre Dame to a national championship?

*** Are Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree capable of both rushing for 1,000 yards in 2021?

*** How simplifying the offense would benefit the Notre Dame young players, especially at wide receiver.

Here is part two:



Here are some of the subjects in today's show:

*** How the 2023 class of Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon compares to the 2011 haul of Aaron Lynch and Stephon Tuitt.

*** The need for diversity at the wide receiver position and how it has worked for recent pass offenses.

*** The players we are most looking forward to seeing play in 2021.

*** How strength coach Matt Balis has impacted the Notre Dame program, and how the month of November shows that.

*** We are asked about the possibility that we are overlooking the Wisconsin Badgers.

