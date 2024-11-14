Notre Dame in Position to Flip Key Recruit from LSU and Brian Kelly?
Talented WR Derek Meadows reconsidering Notre Dame
College Football recruiting has always been a wild animal with lots of twists and turns even before the days of NIL, the portal, and no sit-out transfer rules. With these modern features, there's more to keep up with than ever.
This past summer, Irish nation was very disappointed to learn that one of its' top recruiting targets, at a major position of need, WR, Derek Meadows, would be taking his talents elsewhere.
Not only did Meadows, a four-star talent not select Notre Dame, he chose to join former Irish head man Brian Kelly at LSU, a place known for producing terrific receivers. This news was frustrating to Irish fans and was a tough loss for the Irish staff.
That being said, Notre Dame continued to build its relationship with Meadows and his family and according to Irish insider Tom Loy, Notre Dame may end up landing Meadows after all.
Notre Dame is trying to stabilize the WR position
Notre Dame is known for the talent it produces regularly in many areas such as offensive line, tight end, and more recently in the secondary. One area that the Irish have not been able to solidify regularly has been the receiver position.
The Irish would love to have someone with Meadows' physical skillset, raw size at 6'5, and upside potential to add to their wide receiver room.
Whether Notre Dame ultimately ends up flipping Meadows or not, credit is due to the Irish staff for maintaining a strong relationship with him even after he committed elsewhere. This is a sign of a diligent, mature, and resilient recruiting effort.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.