Notre Dame Shocks Big Ten with Recruiting Flip of Offensive Lineman
Notre Dame has flipped 2025 in-state offensive lineman Cameron Herron from the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The 6'3, 275-pounder from Indianapolis committed to Iowa back on June 23, but a visit to Notre Dame on October 12 for the Stanford game and the subsequent offer from the Irish staff changed everything in this recruitment.
Herron is ranked as a three-star talent on 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, while he is a four-star prospect with On3.
This pickup is a testament to the staff doing its due diligence on in-state recruits and capitalizing on a recruit in Herron that is a late riser. Notre Dame had Herron on campus previously multiple times but had not offered until this most recent trip last week.
There was clearly some development from Herron's junior to senior seasons that Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has taken a liking to. Also, huge credit to the staff here for not letting an in-state talent slip to Iowa.
Herron is well-aware of Notre Dame's "offensive line U" mantra and likes it enough to flip from the Iowa Hawkeyes who had been recruiting him for much longer and had his commitment for nearly four months.
Herron projects as an interior offensive lineman, likely playing center or guard for Notre Dame in the future. He joins an uber talented offensive line class in this 2025 cycle, with four/five star tackle Will Black, four-star tackle Owen Strebig and 3-star tackle Matty Augustine.
It's likely that Herron is the only interior lineman in this cycle, with Notre Dame still pushing for potentially one more offensive lineman in this class. Herron is still growing and is a little undersized, but is very strong and shows good feet.
Notre Dame needs to continue to be sure it recruits and lands the best talent in Indiana, as head coach Marcus Freeman has done at a high clip in his tenure so far. Herron is a great example of that.