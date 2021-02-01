Breakout Players For The 2021 Notre Dame Offense

In our latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss breakout players for the Notre Dame offense in 2021

The Notre Dame football team returned to campus today, which means it's time to start focusing more and more on the 2021 squad. To kick things off we are going to talk about the breakout players for the Notre Dame offense heading into the 2021 season.

In our latest podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario shares his predictions on the four breakout players for the Fighting Irish offense in 2021.

A breakout player can be a returning starter who is poised to become an All-American caliber player, it can be a rotation player or backup poised to become a standout, or a player who has rarely seen the field that is set to become a key cog in the offense.

In this breakdown we discuss a pair of offensive linemen, a young wide receiver (or two) and a rising running back that all should be given the opportunity to become difference makers in 2021.

In the video at the top of the page I discuss the four players I predicted shortly after the 2020 season ended.

