Recruiting Updates, Notre Dame Cornerback Preview Heading Into 2021

Cornerback is a major question mark for Notre Dame, but there is depth and talent at the position, and it could ultimately become a strength

Notre Dame enters the 2021 season with significant questions at cornerback. The Irish have lost a lot of talent at the position in recent seasons and the current depth chart has very little proven production. Despite that there is a chance that the cornerback position could develop into a strength this season.

In the latest podcast we break down the Fighting Irish cornerback depth chart and what to expect from that position group this fall. There is some recruiting discussion at the beginning of the episode, including updates on linebacker Jaylen Sneed, cornerback Nikai Martinez, 2023 cornerback AJ Harris and 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley.

At the beginning of the episode we talk about recruiting, including the latest we are hearing about how the visit went for linebacker Jaylen Sneed, Notre Dame canceling the visit for Nikai Martinez and where things stand for a pair of very talented 2023 prospect.

We then dive into the cornerback preview, beginning with a discussion about how this position is such a difficult one to evaluate. It's arguably the biggest question mark on the roster due to a lack of proven production, but it's also a position with a lot of depth and some impressive talent.

That is followed by analysis of individual cornerbacks, with most of the focus being on veterans Cam Hart, TaRiq Bracy and Clarence Lewis. We also spend some time focusing on the younger players at the position, including the freshmen.

We held a live Q&A session following the cornerback breakdown and there were some great questions. We even discussed what it would take for us to accept Notre Dame joining a conference.

