Breakout Players For The 2021 Notre Dame Defense

In our latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss breakout players for the Notre Dame defense in 2021
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame has lost a number of talented defensive players in recent seasons, and the defensive staff has done a tremendous job finding replacements every time.

The defensive staff will once again have to replace a number of talented players from the defense. There are plenty of options, and the roster is set for Notre Dame to continue playing outstanding defense. That, however, will depend on breakout players emerging in 2021.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss their breakout players for the defense in 2021.

There are two players the IB staff agrees on, one position where they predict a breakout and Driskell and DeDario each have one breakout prediction that are completely different.

To listen to the podcast predicting offensive breakouts in 2021 click HERE.

Replace and Reload: Safety
Replace and Reload: Strongside End
Replace and Reload: Drop End/Vyper
Replace and Reload: Rover

Breakout Players For The 2021 Notre Dame Defense

