Talking Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game, The 2021 NFL Draft, Top Draft Quarterbacks

We talked about the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game and the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat show

I co-hosted WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires and Jim Irizarry on Tuesday, and we had a lot to talk about. The 2021 NFL Draft and the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game were the primary topics.

You can listen to most of the show below:

0:05 - The show kicks off with Sean talking about the comments by former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis regarding Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

4:08 - We talk about the NCAA's recent overtime rule change.

8:11 - We talk about the draft next, and we look at defensive end and cornerback, and which position should be prioritized.

15:20 - I rank the five top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. My ranking is a lot different than the consensus. I explain why I think Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are being overrated and Justin Fields is being underrated by analysts and scouts.

26:26 - I respond to an anonymous AFC quarterbacks coach who said he'd take Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence.

28:30 - We talk about the biggest bust and who will drop the furthest among the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

33:11 - We talk about the Blue-Gold Game, and whether or not how the feeling I get at the end of the game matches the feeling going into the season.

35:15 - The conversation turns to what we are most interested in seeing in this year's Blue-Gold Game. There's a lot of discussion about the quarterback position as well.

40:55 - Sean asks about how much not participating this spring hurts quarterback Brendon Clark.

42:40 - Next we move to the offensive line and talk about what it will look like based on the latest things we are seeing and hearing.

45:17 - We talk about the format of the Blue-Gold Game.

49:05 - The conversation turns to quarterback Ian Book, and we discuss the evaluation made of him by Dane Brugler of the The Athletic. We analyze his comments of Book, talk about my thoughts on Book and discuss his draft options.

54:50 - Next we discuss how Book compares to the top five quarterbacks in the draft, and the three quarterbacks that are widely considered to be ranked ahead of Book.

56:08 - We predict where Book will get picked, including the scenario that could result in Book jumping up a couple of rounds.

57:09 - Davis Mills (Stanford), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Kellen Mond (Texas A&M) are considered higher ranked in the draft than Book, and all are rumored to be going as high as the second round. I break down those quarterbacks and talk about whether or not they should be picked that high.

1:02:10 - We talk about the five things I'm most looking forward to seeing in the Blue-Gold Game. We talk quarterbacks, secondary, defensive line, offensive playmakers and the offensive system.

1:06:43 - We quickly talk about the possibility of Liam Eichenberg going in round one. I said trade into the second round late in this segment, that was a misspeak and I meant to say trade into the first round.

1:10:57 - The discussion turns to the recent decisions by the Alabama governor to sign NIL legislation, and how that could impact recruiting.

1:14:49 - We talk about College Football Playoff expansion. I give my thoughts on the NCAA's likely decision, and provide my own insights on how the format should in fact be set up.

1:27:52 - We do a quick rapid fire. The topics are which defender sees the biggest jump in tackles on defense, what positions would I most look for in the transfer portal, what position battle will be the last done that is decided in the fall, DeVonta Smith's weight and how it impacts his draft stock, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni playing rock, paper, scissors with draft prospects.

1:42:22 - We wrap things up by talking about the possibility of transfers after the spring.

