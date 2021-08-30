Notre Dame Defense 2021 Season And Player Predictions

Game week is here! Notre Dame is right in the middle of its preparation for Florida State, who the Irish play this Sunday as it kicks off the 2021 season. Before we dive fully into preparation for the Seminoles let's take one final look at preseason prediction for Notre Dame.

We already talked about the big-picture view of the team when we made our season predictions for Notre Dame, and also our College Football Playoff picks. Now we move onto individual predictions, with a final look at the defense.

TOP FRESHMAN - PRINCE KOLLIE, LB

Picking a top freshman on defense was a lot harder than it was on offense. It's much harder to point to a freshman that's definitely going to play on defense, and it's even harder to find one that is going to play a lot. That speaks volumes about how deep the Irish are on defense, but also the low floor/high ceiling nature of many of Notre Dame's defensive class.

Kollie is still getting his feet wet when it comes to learning the defense, but I predict that the injury to Marist Liufau is eventually going to result in him moving inside and eventually earning some playing time. My prediction of Kollie also includes my view on his role on special teams, where I see the athletic freshman playing a role on the coverage units.

If there's an injury to the interior of the defensive line then Gabriel Rubio would shoot up my list.

SUPER SOPH - RYLIE MILLS, DT

As this list will show you I am very, very high on Notre Dame's three-technique depth chart this season. It's also why I don't have Rubio, a player I believe is very talented and has a very bright future, as the top freshman. Mills was my top defensive recruit in the 2020 class and he was part of the rotation as a rookie. Now a sophomore, I expect Mills to become a more impactful player.

As part of the DT rotation, Mills will get plenty of opportunities to become a playmaker on a defense that plans on rotating its front four a lot. Mills is an athletic player whose extra time in the weight room is going to pay off for him this season. I expect Mills to be a disruptive and productive interior player off the bench, and I wouldn't be shocked if we see him getting some time at the big end position.

BOUNCE BACK PLAYER - DREW WHITE, LB

White had good numbers last season, which included nine tackles for loss, but his overall play was underwhelming. White had tackling issues and he seemed to make more assignment mistakes in 2020 than he did as a first-year starter in 2019. His overall play took a step back, but I expect that to turn around in 2021.

Now a team captain, I expect White's play to take a jump this season. He's a quality athlete and I expect the change in defensive scheme to allow him to attack downhill more, which will result in a jump in production. I also anticipate White cleaning up his tackling and misses from last season and becoming a more consistent performer. The result will be White finishing his career off with his best season.

BREAKOUT PLAYER - JAYSON ADEMILOLA, DT

Ademilola was Notre Dame's best defensive lineman in the Rose Bowl loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide blockers could not contain him in that game, and Notre Dame is hoping that serves as a coming out party for the former top recruit. Ademilola followed that up with a brilliant spring and he's been dominant in fall camp, which has him poised to become breakout star for the Irish.

Playing in a system that is expected to turn the defensive line loose also ups the odds that Ademilola is going to have a big jump in production, assuming he can stay healthy. If that happens he'll be a big-time producer and put himself on the radar as one of the nation's best interior defenders.

If not for the presence of Jayson I might have gone with Justin Ademilola here. A key rotation player last season, Justin has had a strong fall camp and is set to play a much bigger role this season.

VETERAN EMERGENCE - MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DE

This is a bit different than the offense, where Notre Dame is hoping to have a former backup develop into a quality starter. With Tagovailoa-Amosa it's about hoping that a veteran starter turns into a more productive player. It's kind of me cheating and finding a second breakout player to discuss, but to keep it on point I'm going to focus on why Tagovailoa-Amosa needs to have a strong season in 2021.

Number one, Notre Dame needs him to become a dominant player against the run on the edge. In this defense having a big end that can set the edge and be a productive run player is vitally important. Tagovailoa-Amosa will also get more chances to rush the passer, which will result in him having the most productive season of his career.

Notre Dame also has some depth issues at big end, at least from a proven player standpoint.

STEP UP TIME - HOUSTON GRIFFITH, S

Griffith came to Notre Dame as one of the top defensive recruits of the Brian Kelly era. Ranked as the nation's No. 70 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings, Griffith was expected to be a key figure at safety but that never materialized. Griffith never emerged, and we could have a long discussion about the reasons why, but we don't need to rehash that again.

The focus here is on the fact Griffith is finally getting his opportunity to become a key figure in the Irish defense. It is now up to him to take advantage of that opportunity and become the player many hoped he would be when he signed. I predict that Griffith does just that, and that he not only locks down a starting role, but he becomes at least a quality starter for the Irish this season, which will be important as teams look to avoid the guy next to him.

MOST OUTSTANDING/HEISMAN HOPEFUL - KYLE HAMILTON, S

Speaking of the guy next to Griffith, that would be Hamilton, who is arguably Notre Dame's best overall football player. Hamilton is a freaky athlete that is also instinctive and smart. He made huge leaps last season, especially in the run game, and I expect his dominance in that part of the game to continue. What I expect is for Hamilton to also become more impactful in the pass game this season.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is going to use Hamilton all over the field, and as he cleans up his game, which all rising juniors need to do no matter how good they are, his overall play will only get better. That's the scary thing about Hamilton, he wasn't a finished product in 2020.

As long as he stays healthy in 2021 there's no doubt that Hamilton will not only be Notre Dame's best defender, he'll be one of the best defenders in the entire country.

