Kyle Hamilton and Jarrett Patterson Go Round One In Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Notre Dame stars Kyle Hamilton and Jarrett Patterson are first-round NFL Draft picks according to a recent mock draft for the 2022 draft class

Notre Dame will have two players go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, or so says NFL Draft analysts Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft Scouting. Roberts has safety Kyle Hamilton and center Jarrett Patterson both going within the first 25 picks of next year's draft.

Roberts has Hamilton going No. 3 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with former Notre Dame assistant coach Urban Meyer selecting the Irish All-American.

"Another case where the best player available made the most sense, especially with quarterback not a need on the roster. Hamilton is a special blend on the backend. This combination of size, range, and versatility doesn’t come around often." - Roberts

Roberts has Patterson being reunited with former Notre Dame All-American Liam Eichenberg after being selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 25 overall pick.

"There’s a stiff center battle between Michael Dieter and Matt Skura this offseason. Whichever wins the starting spot, it’s reasonable to believe that the position could be upgraded.

"After toying with a move to guard or tackle this offseason, the latest word is that Patterson will stick at center for his third straight season. With plus movement skills and a long frame, Patterson is a scheme-diverse prospect who most teams should value." - Roberts

Roberts has Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams as the sixth "best available" player in the 2022 draft.

There are a number of Notre Dame's 2021 opponents in the first round as well. Roberts has Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis going No. 7 overall to the New York Giants. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was slotted No. 9 overall to the Carolina Panthers and Trojan defensive end Drake Jackson was projected to go to the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 pick. Cincinnati defensive end Myjai Sanders was projected No. 19 to the Philadelphia Eagles. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell went No. 20 to the New Orleans Saints.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec was projected No. 14 overall to the Washington Football Team.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter