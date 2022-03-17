Key Storylines For Notre Dame Heading Into Spring Practice: Defense Edition

A look at the key storylines on defense for Notre Dame heading into the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era

Notre Dame starts the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era today as the Irish hit the practice field for the first of 14 practices ahead of the April 23rd Blue-Gold Game.

There are plenty of storylines heading into the spring, but there are five that I'm most looking forward to following on defense.

1. What will Al Golden bring to the defense - Golden hasn't been in the college game since 2015 and he hasn't been a defensive coordinator or position coach since 2005. There are a lot of unknowns about how the transition back to the college game, and to being a coordinator will go for Golden.

There's no questioning his football knowledge or prowess as a position coach at the NFL level, but how will that translate to college? I'm optimistic, but the spring gives us our first chance to see Golden in action.

2. Injuries create opportunities - Several veterans from the Irish defense will either be out or limited this spring. That group includes defensive linemen Jayson Ademilola (out) and Isaiah Foskey (somewhat limited), linebacker JD Bertrand (out) and cornerback Cam Hart (limited).

The downside is that group makes up the best returning defenders on the roster. The upside is that we know what that group can do for the most part, so their absence creates an opportunity for those position coaches to get a lot more work for the rest of the depth chart. There will be a lot of opportunities for Notre Dame's younger players to get work in, which could really help build up the depth chart once the fall arrives.

3. Cornerback play is one to watch - The biggest question mark on the defense, in my view, is the cornerback position group. If the corners not named Cam Hart don't get better the defense will have a tougher time becoming an elite group.

So a key storyline this spring will be how that group develops. Will Clarence Lewis raise his level of play? Can TaRiq Bracy become more consistent? Can that veteran duo make more plays on the ball? Will Ryan Barnes have a breakout? What growth will we see from Philip Riley and Chance Tucker, and can freshman Jaden Mickey battle?

There's talent coming back but major, major questions. How effectively those questions get answered is a huge storyline for the spring.

4. Safety battle should be intriguing - Notre Dame actually returns some really good talent at safety, especially with the arrival of All-American Brandon Joseph from Northwestern. There's an assumption that rising juniors Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts will make leaps, and that veterans Houston Griffith and DJ Brown will be key parts of the rotation.

Despite that talent the safety depth chart has major questions marks in my view. Yes, the talent is there, but everyone on the depth chart - including Joseph - have to raise their games this spring. That's a storyline to follow, can they make the improvements and become a group of playmakers? We'll see.

5. Fab Freshman - Notre Dame has a big group of early enrollees on defense, and let's be honest, it was the defensive signees that pushed the 2022 class into the Top 10 of the national rankings. All but two of the signees are on campus this spring. I'm looking forward to seeing the entire group this spring, and I'm curious to see how they impact the depth chart on all three levels.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge



Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter