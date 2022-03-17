Key Storylines For Notre Dame Heading Into Spring Practice: Offense Edition

A look at the key storylines on offense for Notre Dame heading into the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era

Notre Dame starts the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era today as the Irish hit the practice field for the first of 14 practices ahead of the April 23rd Blue-Gold Game.

There are plenty of storylines heading into the spring, but there are five that I'm most looking forward to following on offense.

1. Offense has a chance to be outstanding - Notre Dame's offense had its second best scoring season of the last 15 years, and it did that with a poor offensive line and an inconsistent group of receivers. That speaks to the talent Notre Dame had, and much of that talent returns. Of course, that talent will have a completely different coaching staff, which is another cause for excitement.

I'm of the belief the offense is poised for a major jump in 2022, and we should begin to see the foundation of that show this spring. After getting their butts whipped by the defense almost on a daily basis a year ago, I have a feeling the offense is going to look much, much better this spring.

2. A youth movement is underway - Last season we heard excuse after excuse about why the offense didn't reach its potential, and youth was often one of those excuses. What's ironic is that the 2022 lineup will actually be younger than last year's group, and it's the youth that has me most excited.

Notre Dame could end up starting at least six true sophomores next season, and several more could be key rotation players. Many of those young players got experience last season, and the group is very, very talented. I'm excited to see what this group of young athletes and blockers can do this spring.

3. Harry Hiestand impact - Notre Dame's offensive line was a huge disappointment last season but it wasn't for a lack of talent. That talent will now be coached by one of the best coach's in the business in Harry Hiestand. How quickly Hiestand can make his presence felt will be something I'm very much looking forward to seeing this spring.

4. Quarterback battle should be entertaining - Notre Dame has a pair of talented quarterbacks poised to battle this spring. Sophomore Tyler Buchner is a dynamic player with loads of potential, but junior Drew Pyne is a smart, heady, ultra-competitive signal caller that is going to push his younger teammate all spring.

While Buchner might be considered the leader in the clubhouse, both of these quarterbacks are capable of winning this job. They are very different players, which makes it even more intriguing, and I expect both to make a lot of highlight reel plays throughout the spring as they compete hard for the starting job.

5. Playmakers must emerge on offense - I have talked a lot about the talent and potential of this offense, but the group does not have many players outside Michael Mayer that are proven commodities. While a lot of the returners have played and produced, no one outside of the star tight end have proven they can be consistent playmakers. I'm very curious to see how many players prove themselves to be legit playmakers in this offense during the spring.

Part of that is waiting to see if speedsters like Chris Tyree at running back and Lorenzo Styles and Braden Lenzy at wide receiver can give the offense a big boost in explosiveness. I'm also very curious to see if Deion Colzie can be a breakout player for the Irish this spring. That group of four players, in my view, hold the ultimate key to Notre Dame having enough big-time playmakers on offense to be an elite offense.

