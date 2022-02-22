A Look At Notre Dame's 2023 Offensive Line Board And How It Fits Harry Hiestand's Style

Irish Breakdown takes a look at the top names on the offensive line board in the 2023 class and how they fit Harry Hiestand's style

The future for the Notre Dame offensive line looks incredibly bright. Harry Hiestand is back in charge of the line and he inherits a talented squad. Hiestand has two very important immediate tasks, building the Irish line into an elite on-field group and recruiting an elite class.

In our latest show we look at what Hiestand has favored on the recruiting trail in the past from a traits and geographic standpoint. After diving into his history as a recruiter we then discuss how the 2023 class fits into his likes. That is followed by a dive into the top players on the board.

There are three players on the board that stand out as impact players that are ideal fits for what Hiestand likes. We break down each of those players, beginning with Massachusetts standpoint Samson Okunlola. Next we break down Monroe Freeling and how he fits into the Notre Dame system and then look into Illinois star Charles Jagusah.

We discussed where each player currently stands from a recruiting standpoint.

Next we talk about other talented players on the board that Notre Dame seems to like at this point. We talk about New Jersey standout Chase Bisontis, North Carolina standout Sullivan Absher, Ohio big man Austin Siereveld and Indiana big man Trevor Lauck.

We also spent a lot of time talking about the current offensive line, 2023 recruiting and many other topics during a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

