Watch: Notre Dame Football Drops 2024 Season Recap Video – Highlights Inside

A six-minute recap of one of the most enjoyable Notre Dame seasons in a very long time

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates a touch down with teammates in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
The way the college football calendar moves, it doesn't allow a lot of time to reflect on what just happened. It's an ever-changing sport where competition to acquire and develop more talent has never been as great.

But even with that in mind, what happened with Notre Dame this past season is certainly worth remembering. There will be a time this off-season when things slow down a bit more but earlier this week the Notre Dame advanced media team put out a six minute video recapping the memorable year.

It goes game-by-game and gives the biggest plays from each game and some of the celebration. It's worth watching in full when you have a few minutes, especially the end when Marcus Freeman and others discuss what makes Notre Dame special and the future of the program.

You can check it out below.

"They thought they broke Notre Dame. They only got it started, man!" - Marcus Freeman

Hats off to the creative team for a solid video to remember the year with and for the team itself for what was as enjoyable of Notre Dame football season as long as I've been watching.

Nick Shepkowski
