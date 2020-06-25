IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Has The 23rd Toughest Schedule In The Country

Bryan Driskell

With the 2020 college football season just over two months away, we are getting more and more analysis in preparation for the start of the fall. SportsBettingDime.com released its breakdown of the nation’s toughest schedules, and Notre Dame checked in with the 23rd most challenging docket.

Here is their criteria:

“Based on last season’s power ratings. The calculations and rankings below factor in opponents’ efficiency ratings from last season plus how much production teams are losing in 2020, recent recruiting rankings, and major incoming transfers.”

When stacking the Irish up against their 2020 opponents they would rank fifth, behind Georgia Tech (2nd toughest), Wisconsin (10th), Arkansas (11th) and USC (22nd). Two more Irish opponents ranked in the Top 30, with Louisville checking in with the 28th toughest schedule and Stanford having the 29th toughest schedule.

Clemson had the second lowest strength of schedule, with SBD ranking their schedule as the 79th toughest. I was surprised Clemson’s schedule is that low when you consider they play Notre Dame on the road and have a second Power 5 non-conference opponent (South Carolina).

Here is the full ranking of Notre Dame’s 2020 opponents:

#2 Georgia Tech
#10 Wisconsin
#11 Arkansas
#22 USC
#28 Louisville
#29 Stanford
#54 Pittsburgh
#58 Wake Forest
#59 Duke
#60 Navy
#79 Clemson
#100 Western Michigan

Purdue ranked as having the nation’s toughest schedule. In fact, there were six Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 10, which was a bit surprising for me. Part of that is what I believe to be an over-ranking of the conference as a whole, but the other part of it is the Big Ten as a league is more prone to play tougher non-conference schedules than most leagues.

Purdue, for example, plays non-conference games against Memphis and Air Force. The Tigers finished last season ranked 17th and the Falcons finished ranked 22nd. Michigan is set to begin the season at Washington, Iowa plays Iowa State, Michigan State plays Miami (Fla.) and BYU, and Wisconsin plays Notre Dame and Appalachian State.

Those are five fo the six Big Ten teams that rank in the Top 10 for strength of schedule. Nebraska is the sixth team, but their non-conference is soft. Nebraska ranks in the Top 10 because of in conference games at Ohio State, at Wisconsin, at Iowa and home games against Penn State and Minnesota.

There was only one SEC team to rank in the Top 10, and that was South Carolina.

