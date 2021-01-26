Notre Dame Places Seven On The All-ACC Academic Team

Notre Dame had seven players on the All-ACC Academic Team

Notre Dame's first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference resulted in some first off the field as well, as the Fighting Irish placed seven players on the All-ACC Academic Team.

Quarterback Ian Book, right tackle Robert Hainsey, right guard Tommy Kraemer, wide receiver Javon McKinley, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Drew White all earned All-ACC Academic honors.

Freshman tight end Michael Mayer was the only young player on the list, and it capped off a brilliant all-around first season in South Bend.

Book and Hainsey were also captains for Notre Dame.

Duke led the ACC with 11 selections. Behind Duke was Miami and Clemson, who both had nine total All-ACC Academic selections. Miami (D'Eriq King) and Clemson (Trevor Lawrence) also had their starting quarterbacks on the All-ACC Academic Team. Lawrence was a three-time All-Academic selection.

Notre Dame tied Virginia and NC State with seven selections.

Here's the total number of players from each ACC school on the All-Academic team.

Duke - 11Clemson - 9

Miami - 9

Virginia - 7

NC State - 7

UNC - 6

Va Tech - 6

Boston College - 6

Louisville - 5

Pitt - 5

Syracuse - 5

Wake Forest - 5

Florida State - 3

Georgia Tech - 2

According to the ACC, requirements to be on the All-ACC Academic team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during a player's entire career. The release said athletic achievements are also taken into account.

Interestingly, the All-ACC Academic team is chosen by a group of ACC football student-athletes that are nominated by each school

