Notre Dame Is Considered A Lock To Drop In 2021, But It Shouldn't
Notre Dame has gone 33-5 in the last three seasons and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in two of those seasons. Notre Dame has finished fifth in two of those seasons, but most expect the Fighting Irish to see some drop off in 2021. At least one service (ESPN's SP+) has Notre Dame dropping off in a major, major way this season.
In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we dive into the expectations for Notre Dame in 2021. We talk about what the analysts are saying about their reasons for the expected Notre Dame drop off and address the areas where those concerns are valid, and where we believe they are off base.
