Three Notre Dame Players Earn ACC Players Of The Week Honors

Kyren Williams, Clarence Lewis and Javon McKinley all earned ACC Player of the Week honors after the Notre Dame win over Syracuse

Three Notre Dame players earned player of the week honors at their respective positions following the 45-21 Fighting Irish victory over Syracuse.

Running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Javon McKinley and cornerback Clarence Lewis all earned top honors at their position.

Here is the release about Williams, who earned Co-RB honors with Syracuse's Sean Tucker, who rushed for 113 yards against Notre Dame:

"Eclipsed the 1,000-yards rushing mark for the season with 110 in the No. 2 Fighting Irish’s 45-21 win over Syracuse • First Notre Dame player since Josh Adams in 2017 to reach 1,000 yards rushing for a season • Leads all FBS freshmen in rushing touchdowns (12), total touchdowns (13) and total rushing yards (1,011) • Ranks eighth among all FBS players nationally in rushing TDs, ninth in total TDs and fifth in rushing yards."

Here is the release about McKinley:

"Caught seven passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in No. 2 Notre Dame’s 45-21 win over Syracuse • The three touchdown receptions marked a career-high and were his first three touchdowns of this season • McKinley scored two of his three TDs in the first half, marking the first time he has scored multiple touchdowns in a single half • Joined Ben Skowronek (versus Pitt) as the second Irish player to post a three-touchdown receiving game this season• McKinley and Skowronek are the only two players in Notre Dame history to record three touchdown catches versus a Power 5 opponent."

Here is the release about Lewis:

"True freshman led the Irish with 12 tackles in Saturday’s win over Syracuse, the most by a Notre Dame player in a single game since Julian Love’s 12 versus USC in 2018 • Ten of Lewis’ tackles were solo stops • Also broke up a pass and forced a fumble • Pass breakup came on third down to force a Syracuse punt • Helped Notre Dame limit Syracuse to 15 first downs."

