Al Washington Breaks Down The Notre Dame Defensive Line Performance This Spring

Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington is in a unique position this spring. He takes over one of the better groups on the defense, but there is still another level for the unit to get to. Washington is being tasked with building the group up despite not having one of its best players (Jayson Ademilola) and with his top player (Isaiah Foskey) on limited action this spring.

That has created opportunities for Washington to continue building the depth and getting reps for younger players. Following Tuesday's practice he spoke about his growth's development, emerging leadership and about how some of his younger players are growing.

Progress Through Spring

“Oh man, getting better every day. Very driven, focused. We have a lot of experience in the room, obviously. The thing I appreciate is how well they recognize there's another level and that’s what we’re in the hunt to accomplish. They’ve come along very nicely this spring.”

“The normal steps, we're a good group, how can we become great? There's always room for improvement. Each individual and as a unit, you look at wherever you are. You look at today, our practice, how can we be better the next practice? That's the mentality we're taking. It's really found in the details; greatness is found in the details. That's our mentality. How can we take a good thing and turn it great."

On Isaiah Foskey, Rylie Mills and Leadership

“Starting with Foskey, he has done a fine job of leading the way, not only with his words (but) his actions, I'm very pleased with him. Rylie is another one who is having one of the better springs out of the entire group, just to single him out for the simple fact that he's really taken the next step for him. To be honest with you, there's a group of older guys that have all taken the bull by the horns and become leaders. We have to keep building. We have to continue to keep our goals on the forefront of our minds, so everything we do has an ultimate purpose. I've been very pleased with that.”

On Jacob Lacey

“Lacey is one of those leaders, those upperclassmen that has stepped up and played really good football. He's done a fine job for us inside. He's getting better every practice. He always has a great attitude and I think a big part of that stems from his love of his team and obviously love of the game. He's been a joy to work with and he's done a fine job this spring.”

On Tyson Ford and Jason Onye

“Man, Tyson Ford, he's going to be special. He's done a really good job. He's played a lot of snaps this spring and is really turning into a really good football player. I'm very excited about Tyson. Jason Onye is another one who is fully healthy now and is taking advantage of these reps that he's getting and opportunities he's getting inside. I think the future is bright for both of those guys.”

More On Onye

“I think as a coach you appreciate that. He may be raw in some areas, but he's very coachable. I feel like when there's not a whole lot of things to unlearn, it's a lot easier. He's a young player because of his inability to play because of injuries and he played one year in high school. There's a lot of potential there. The biggest thing about Jason is he's eager to learn, he's very coachable. We're working extra after practice every day. He wants to be a really good player. The future is really bright for Jason.”

