Notre Dame vs Alabama Or Cincinnati In The Latest CFP Projections

Notre Dame is set to face Alabama, either in the semi-finals or the title game, in the latest ESPN Bowl Projections

Notre Dame is slated to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff according to the latest bowl projections from ESPN. When the two teams square off is where there is a difference.

ESPN college football writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both have Notre Dame slated to face the Crimson Tide, but Schlabach has the Irish taking on Alabama in the semi-finals (Sugar Bowl) while Bonagura has Notre Dame vs. Bama in the title game.

In Bonagura's projections, Notre Dame will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, which is one of the semi-final games this season.

This isn't a chance from where they had the two teams a week ago, although Schlabach has Notre Dame against Ohio State in a different article that projects the four playoff teams.

Eleven other ESPN writers also projected the four playoff teams, and all had Notre Dame in the dance. David M. Hale still has Notre Dame as a one seed, slated to face Cincinnati in the semi-final.

The other 10 writers have the Irish seeded in the two spot. Notre Dame vs. Clemson in round three is the projection in nine of the ten other projections, while Schlabach has Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in this projection, which differs from the one he does with Bonagura.

