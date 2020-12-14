Playoff Projection: Notre Dame To Face Alabama In The Rose Bowl

There finally seems to be some consensus from ESPN regarding the postseason destination for Notre Dame. In the latest bowl projections, both ESPN writers have Notre Dame set to face Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura are in agreement that the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet in the semi-final that is currently slated to be played in Pasadena, Calif.

Schlabach and Bonagura both had Notre Dame slated to play the Tide in last week's projection, but Bonagura had the matchup slated for the national title game, while Schlabach had it in the semi-finals.

Placing Alabama in the Rose Bowl was puzzling considering the factors that go into semi-final destinations. It doesn't mean to make sense to send Alabama all the way out west when they are closest to New Orleans, where the other semi-final game is being played.

Eleven other ESPN writers have Notre Dame as the two-seed in their latest playoff projections.

ESPN writer Chris Low has Notre Dame ranked No. 2 in his latest power rankings. Here is what Low had to say about the Irish.

"The Fighting Irish had an off week leading into their rematch with Clemson this coming Saturday in the ACC championship game. Notre Dame has won its past three games by at least two touchdowns after beating Clemson in two overtimes back on Nov. 7. Notre Dame has won an FBS-best 16 straight games dating back to last season and is in good shape to play in the College Football Playoff whether it wins or loses against Clemson in the ACC title game."

