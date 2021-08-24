Notre Dame 2021 All-Opponent Team: Defense
Next week Irish Breakdown will kick off its official in-season content, as the Irish will begin their final push for the season opener against Florida State. That means this week is our last chance to take a big picture look at Notre Dame and its opponents.
Part of the focus for the opposition will be looking at the best players and teams on the schedule. We begin with the All-Opponent team, which are the best players the Notre Dame offense will have to face this season.
FIRST TEAM
DE Myjai Sanders, Sr., Cincinnati
DT Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford
DT Raymond Vohasek, Sr., North Carolina
DE George Karlaftis, Sr., Purdue
LB Nick Jackson, Jr., Virginia
LB Dax Hollifield, Sr., Virginia Tech
LB Leo Chanel, Jr., Wisconsin
S Isaiah Pola-Mao, Sr., USC
S Joey Blount, Sr., Virginia
CB Ahmad Gardner, Jr., Cincinnati
CB Jermaine Waller, Sr., Virginia Tech
SECOND TEAM
DE Amare Barno, Sr., Virginia Tech
DT Mandy Alonso, Sr., Virginia
DT Keeanu Benton, Sr., Wisconsin
DE Drake Jackson, Jr., USC
LB Darrian Beavers, Sr., Cincinnati
LB Noah Taylor, Sr., Virginia
LB Jack Sanborn, Sr., Wisconsin
S Chamarri Conner, Sr., Virginia Tech
S Trey Morrison, Sr., North Carolina
CB Tony Grimes, Soph., North Carolina
CB Chris Steele, Jr., USC
Most All-Opponent selections on defense:
Virginia - 4
Virginia Tech - 4
Cincinnati - 3
USC - 3
Wisconsin - 3
North Carolina - 3
Stanford - 1
Purdue - 1
If I included Notre Dame players here would be the changes:
*** I would have Jayson Ademilola as a first-team defensive tackle ahead of Raymond Vohasek.
*** I would obviously have Kyle Hamilton on the first-team at safety over Joey Blount.
*** I would have Kurt Hinish on the second-team defense over Keeanu Benton.
*** I would have Drew White on the second-team defense over Noah Taylor.
