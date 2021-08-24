Notre Dame 2021 All-Opponent Team: Defense

A look at the top defensive players that Notre Dame will face in 2021

Next week Irish Breakdown will kick off its official in-season content, as the Irish will begin their final push for the season opener against Florida State. That means this week is our last chance to take a big picture look at Notre Dame and its opponents.

Part of the focus for the opposition will be looking at the best players and teams on the schedule. We begin with the All-Opponent team, which are the best players the Notre Dame offense will have to face this season.

FIRST TEAM

DE Myjai Sanders, Sr., Cincinnati

DT Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford

DT Raymond Vohasek, Sr., North Carolina

DE George Karlaftis, Sr., Purdue

LB Nick Jackson, Jr., Virginia

LB Dax Hollifield, Sr., Virginia Tech

LB Leo Chanel, Jr., Wisconsin

S Isaiah Pola-Mao, Sr., USC

S Joey Blount, Sr., Virginia

CB Ahmad Gardner, Jr., Cincinnati

CB Jermaine Waller, Sr., Virginia Tech

SECOND TEAM

DE Amare Barno, Sr., Virginia Tech

DT Mandy Alonso, Sr., Virginia

DT Keeanu Benton, Sr., Wisconsin

DE Drake Jackson, Jr., USC

LB Darrian Beavers, Sr., Cincinnati

LB Noah Taylor, Sr., Virginia

LB Jack Sanborn, Sr., Wisconsin

S Chamarri Conner, Sr., Virginia Tech

S Trey Morrison, Sr., North Carolina

CB Tony Grimes, Soph., North Carolina

CB Chris Steele, Jr., USC

Most All-Opponent selections on defense:

Virginia - 4

Virginia Tech - 4

Cincinnati - 3

USC - 3

Wisconsin - 3

North Carolina - 3

Stanford - 1

Purdue - 1

If I included Notre Dame players here would be the changes:

*** I would have Jayson Ademilola as a first-team defensive tackle ahead of Raymond Vohasek.

*** I would obviously have Kyle Hamilton on the first-team at safety over Joey Blount.

*** I would have Kurt Hinish on the second-team defense over Keeanu Benton.

*** I would have Drew White on the second-team defense over Noah Taylor.

