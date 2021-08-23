Notre Dame 2021 All-Opponent Team: Offense
Next week Irish Breakdown will kick off its official in-season content, as the Irish will begin their final push for the season opener against Florida State. That means this week is our last chance to take a big picture look at Notre Dame and its opponents.
Part of the focus for the opposition will be looking at the best players and teams on the schedule. We begin with the All-Opponent team, which are the best players the Notre Dame defense will have to face this season.
FIRST TEAM
QB Sam Howell, Jr. North Carolina
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Soph., Georgia Tech
WR Tre Turner, Sr., Virginia Tech
WR David Bell, Jr., Purdue
WR Drake London, Jr., USC
TE James Mitchell, Jr., Virginia Tech
OT Tyler Beach, Sr., Wisconsin
OG Leviticus Smith, Jr., Virginia Tech
C Olusegon Oluwatimi, Sr., Virginia
OG Logan Bruss, Sr., Wisconsin
OT Walter Rouse, Jr., Stanford
DE Myjai Sanders, Sr., Cincinnati
DT Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford
DT Raymond Vohasek, Sr., North Carolina
DE George Karlaftis, Jr., Purdue
LB Nick Jackson, Jr., Virginia
LB Leo Chanel, Jr., Wisconsin
LB Darrian Beavers, Sr., Cincinnati
S Joey Blount, Sr., Virginia
S Scott Nelson, Sr., Wisconsin
CB Ahmad Gardner, Jr., Cincinnati
CB Chris Steele, Jr., USC
SECOND TEAM
QB Kedon Slovis, Jr., USC
RB Bryant Koback, Sr., Toledo
WR Michael Wilson, Sr., Stanford
WR Alec Pierce, Sr., Cincinnati
WR Beau Corrales, Sr., North Carolina
TE Jake Ferguson, Sr., Wisconsin
OT Devontay Love-Taylor, Sr., Florida State
OG Joshua Ezeudu, Jr., North Carolina
C Kayden Lyles, Sr., Wisconsin
OG Andrew Vorhees, Sr., USC
OT Luke Tenuta, Soph., Virginia Tech
DE Drake Jackson, Jr., USC
DT Keanu Benton, Jr., Wisconsin
DT Norell Pollard, Jr., Virginia Tech
DE Amare Barno, Sr., Virginia Tech
LB Jack Sanborn, Sr., Wisconsin
LB Dax Hollifield, Sr., Virginia Tech
LB Noah Taylor, Sr., Virginia
S Chamarri Cooper, Jr., Virginia Tech
S Isaiah Pola-Mao, Sr., USC
CB Jermaine Waller, Jr., Virginia Tech
CB Tony Grimes, Soph., North Carolina
