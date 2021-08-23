Notre Dame 2021 All-Opponent Team: Offense

A look at the top offensive players that Notre Dame will face in 2021

Next week Irish Breakdown will kick off its official in-season content, as the Irish will begin their final push for the season opener against Florida State. That means this week is our last chance to take a big picture look at Notre Dame and its opponents.

Part of the focus for the opposition will be looking at the best players and teams on the schedule. We begin with the All-Opponent team, which are the best players the Notre Dame defense will have to face this season.

FIRST TEAM

QB Sam Howell, Jr. North Carolina

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Soph., Georgia Tech

WR Tre Turner, Sr., Virginia Tech

WR David Bell, Jr., Purdue

WR Drake London, Jr., USC

TE James Mitchell, Jr., Virginia Tech

OT Tyler Beach, Sr., Wisconsin

OG Leviticus Smith, Jr., Virginia Tech

C Olusegon Oluwatimi, Sr., Virginia

OG Logan Bruss, Sr., Wisconsin

OT Walter Rouse, Jr., Stanford

DE Myjai Sanders, Sr., Cincinnati

DT Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford

DT Raymond Vohasek, Sr., North Carolina

DE George Karlaftis, Jr., Purdue

LB Nick Jackson, Jr., Virginia

LB Leo Chanel, Jr., Wisconsin

LB Darrian Beavers, Sr., Cincinnati

S Joey Blount, Sr., Virginia

S Scott Nelson, Sr., Wisconsin

CB Ahmad Gardner, Jr., Cincinnati

CB Chris Steele, Jr., USC

SECOND TEAM

QB Kedon Slovis, Jr., USC

RB Bryant Koback, Sr., Toledo

WR Michael Wilson, Sr., Stanford

WR Alec Pierce, Sr., Cincinnati

WR Beau Corrales, Sr., North Carolina

TE Jake Ferguson, Sr., Wisconsin

OT Devontay Love-Taylor, Sr., Florida State

OG Joshua Ezeudu, Jr., North Carolina

C Kayden Lyles, Sr., Wisconsin

OG Andrew Vorhees, Sr., USC

OT Luke Tenuta, Soph., Virginia Tech

DE Drake Jackson, Jr., USC

DT Keanu Benton, Jr., Wisconsin

DT Norell Pollard, Jr., Virginia Tech

DE Amare Barno, Sr., Virginia Tech

LB Jack Sanborn, Sr., Wisconsin

LB Dax Hollifield, Sr., Virginia Tech

LB Noah Taylor, Sr., Virginia

S Chamarri Cooper, Jr., Virginia Tech

S Isaiah Pola-Mao, Sr., USC

CB Jermaine Waller, Jr., Virginia Tech

CB Tony Grimes, Soph., North Carolina

