Analyst: Julian Okwara Has Been Forgotten ... But Shouldn't Be

The pre-draft process has been an up-and-down affair for former Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara. Opinions of him from analysts that cover the draft are all over the place, a far cry from the almost consensus view of him as a first round pick prior to the season.

I am now seeing mock drafts placing Okwara in the third round, and not being able to perform at Notre Dame’s pro day and to meet with teams could alter his draft stock. But there are some that still view Okwara in high regard. Pro Football Focus still has him as a first round pick, and Cover 1 draft analyst Russell Brown is also still quite high on the former Irish star.

Brown views Okwara as one of three players in the upcoming draft that seem to have been forgotten but shouldn’t.

“Going into the season, I thought Okwara had a chance of being a first round pick and that’s certainly on the table,” Brown wrote about Okwara. “If he does fall into Day 2 of the draft, teams like the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants make a ton of sense.”

The Cover 1 analyst sees the length and athleticism combination that Okwara possesses, which few in this draft class possess.

“Teams might be going into drafting the talented edge rusher with some doubt but his tape checks out with plenty of positives,” wrote Brown. “With 44 career games played, his length immediately stands out at 6-4 and 252 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms.”

Brown, like myself and other analysts, recognizes and acknowledges that Okwara’s senior season production and play was disappointing. Not only did he not match the stats he had as a junior, but his impact on the game took a major step back, with the exception of the win over Virginia.

To read Brown’s entire analysis, which also discusses a talented wide receiver from Arizona State and an offensive lineman from Wisconsin, click HERE.

