Notre Dame Announces Date For 2022 Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame has set a date for its annual Blue-Gold Game, which will be the first of the Marcus Freeman era. This year the Blue-Gold Game will be held on Saturday, April 23rd and it will conclude Freeman's first spring, which will likely begin in March.

Like last season's game, this year's Blue-Gold Game will be carried exclusively on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service. Notre Dame and NBC continue to push this streaming service as part of Notre Dame's football package.

Notre Dame has yet to set a time or ticket information for the game, but you can now start planning for the trip.

Freeman replaced former head coach Brian Kelly, and we've already seen a number of important changes. With him putting together a new coaching staff, one that still has three openings, the spring will be the first chance for Notre Dame fans to see what his first team will look like.

