Notre Dame Projected To Have Another 10-Win Season

Athlon Sports predicts Notre Dame will have another 10-2 regular season in 2020. In its preseason magazine, Athlon ranks Notre Dame as the No. 9 team in the country heading into the season.

Should Athlon's projection come true, it would give Notre Dame a third-straight 10+ win regular season, which would be a school record. Of course it should be noted that Notre Dame did not start consistently playing 12 regular season games until 2006.

ESPN recently ranked the Notre Dame schedule as the 13th toughest in the country, but it does not appear Athlon is as high on Notre Dame’s opponents. Six of Notre Dame’s 12 regular season opponents were projected to go 6-6 or worse, and two more (Wake Forest, Pittsburgh) were projected to go 7-5.

Only one team, Clemson (13-0), was projected to win double digit games in the regular season. Athlon does have USC (9-4) playing for the Pac 12 title, but it projects the Trojans to lose to Oregon. It also has Wisconsin playing for the Big Ten title, but the Badgers are projected to lose to Ohio State.

Athlon ranks the ten best units by position, and a pair of Notre Dame groups make the ranking. The quarterbacks for the Irish ranked eighth and the offensive line ranked fifth. Of course, the Irish offensive line ranked as the nation’s best according to Lindy’s Sports.

Quarterback Ian Book was ranked as the 24th best player in the country in the Athlon analysis, and they are clearly very high on the Irish signal caller. Their analysis of Book was fair and on point.

“Book, who led the Irish to the playoffs in ’18 and then struggled with confidence and decision-making the first half of the last year, was mostly sharp in victories over Virginia Tech, Duke, Navy, Boston College, Stanford and the (Iowa State) Cyclones. Now, there’s no time to come out of the gate slowly, not with the loss of his top three pass-catchers … and a rushing attack comprised of a half-dozen running backs who couldn’t distinguish themselves in 2019.”

Here is the projected record for Notre Dame’s opponents:

#1 Clemson, 13-0

#12 Wisconsin, 9-4

#19 USC, 9-4

#30 Louisville, 8-4

#39 Pittsburgh, 7-5

#45 Wake Forest, 7-5

#54 Stanford, 6-6

#71 Navy, 6-6

#102 Western Michigan, 6-6

#66 Duke, 5-7

#74 Arkansas, 3-9

#75 Georgia Tech, 3-9

As I stated in my analysis of the Lindy’s magazine, one of my favorite aspects is when they quote anonymous coaches that face Notre Dame. Here are some of the best from the Athlon preseason magazine.

“Putting (Tommy) Res at OC is a really shrewd move. You can’t overemphasize how popular this will be with the hardcores if it works out. He gets the benefit of having a veteran quarterback back, otherwise this could’ve been a disaster”

“The receivers are gone, and they don’t have anyone dynamic in the backfield. This where you see the gaps in recruiting.”

“Defense needs to be their identity. This is probably the last year they have (Clark) Lea. He’s a phenomenal mind. They’re smart and they’re physical, which is something a lot of defensive coaches struggle to balance.”

“Outside of Clemson, there shouldn’t be a team this roster looks noticeably slower or smaller against.”

I fully recommend purchasing this magazine. To do so click HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter