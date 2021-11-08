Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Is Out For The Rest Of The Year
Notre Dame fifth-year senior captain Avery Davis will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during the 34-6 victory over Navy.
Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement during his Monday press conference in advance of the upcoming matchup against Virginia. Davis had 27 catches and was third on the team with 386 yards this season, and he was second on the offense with four receiving touchdowns.
The loss of Davis is big from both a leadership standpoint and a personnel standpoint. After losing four players from the 2020 roster to transfer and two more to graduation, and then losing Lawrence Keys III after the season opener the Irish wide receiver depth chart has been devastated after losing Davis now and Joe Wilkins Jr. in the Cincinnati game.
Kelly said that freshman Lorenzo Styles will move to the slot in Notre Dame's 11 personnel package (one back, one tight end, three receivers). He also noted that moving other receivers like Kevin Austin around, and using Michael Mayer more in the slot are options to help replace Davis.
Read More
Notre Dame is now down to just five scholarship receivers, including three freshmen (Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas).
Kelly noted that Davis actually has a potential to use a sixth-year due to the Covid-19 season in 2020 and could return next season should he choose to do so.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook