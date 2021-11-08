Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Is Out For The Rest Of The Year

    Notre Dame senior captain Avery Davis will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL
    Author:

    Notre Dame fifth-year senior captain Avery Davis will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during the 34-6 victory over Navy.

    Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement during his Monday press conference in advance of the upcoming matchup against Virginia. Davis had 27 catches and was third on the team with 386 yards this season, and he was second on the offense with four receiving touchdowns.

    The loss of Davis is big from both a leadership standpoint and a personnel standpoint. After losing four players from the 2020 roster to transfer and two more to graduation, and then losing Lawrence Keys III after the season opener the Irish wide receiver depth chart has been devastated after losing Davis now and Joe Wilkins Jr. in the Cincinnati game.

    Kelly said that freshman Lorenzo Styles will move to the slot in Notre Dame's 11 personnel package (one back, one tight end, three receivers). He also noted that moving other receivers like Kevin Austin around, and using Michael Mayer more in the slot are options to help replace Davis.

    Read More

    Notre Dame is now down to just five scholarship receivers, including three freshmen (Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas).

    Kelly noted that Davis actually has a potential to use a sixth-year due to the Covid-19 season in 2020 and could return next season should he choose to do so.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Avery Davis
    Football

    Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Is Out For The Rest Of The Year

    16 seconds ago
    Michael Mayer 1
    Football

    Potential Rematch For Notre Dame In Latest Bowl Projections

    50 minutes ago
    Purdue
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Week Ten Shakes Up Playoff Picture

    4 hours ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Chances Got A Huge Boost This Weekend

    7 hours ago
    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over Navy

    18 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over Navy

    20 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Jumps To No. 7 In Associated Press Poll

    21 hours ago
    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Coaches Poll

    23 hours ago