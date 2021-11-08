Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Is Out For The Rest Of The Year

Notre Dame senior captain Avery Davis will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Notre Dame fifth-year senior captain Avery Davis will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during the 34-6 victory over Navy.

Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement during his Monday press conference in advance of the upcoming matchup against Virginia. Davis had 27 catches and was third on the team with 386 yards this season, and he was second on the offense with four receiving touchdowns.

The loss of Davis is big from both a leadership standpoint and a personnel standpoint. After losing four players from the 2020 roster to transfer and two more to graduation, and then losing Lawrence Keys III after the season opener the Irish wide receiver depth chart has been devastated after losing Davis now and Joe Wilkins Jr. in the Cincinnati game.

Kelly said that freshman Lorenzo Styles will move to the slot in Notre Dame's 11 personnel package (one back, one tight end, three receivers). He also noted that moving other receivers like Kevin Austin around, and using Michael Mayer more in the slot are options to help replace Davis.

Notre Dame is now down to just five scholarship receivers, including three freshmen (Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas).

Kelly noted that Davis actually has a potential to use a sixth-year due to the Covid-19 season in 2020 and could return next season should he choose to do so.

